Treasure Global Appoints Carlson Thow As CEO To Succeed Sam Teo

(RTTNews) - Treasure Global Inc (TGL), a technology solutions provider, announced on Friday that it has appointed Carlson Thow as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Sam Teo, who has resigned from the role.

Treasure Global has inked an employment deal in which Thow is entitled to $120,000 worth of shares, of which $10,000 worth of shares shall be issued to Thow at the end of each month during his first year of employment.

Thow previously had served as Group Chief Legal Officer of VCI Global Limited (VCIG).