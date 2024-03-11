Treasuries Finish Choppy Trading Day Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Extending the lackluster performance seen last Friday, treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading session on Monday.

Bond prices spent most of the session lingering near the unchanged line before moving modestly lower late in the trading day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 4.104 percent.

The choppy trading in the bond market came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data in the coming days.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the month of February on Tuesday.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to climb by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in February following a 0.4 percent increase in January.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to come in unchanged from the previous month at 3.1 percent, while annual core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent.

The consumer price inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials saying they need "greater confidence" inflation is slowing before they consider cutting rates.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, the data could impact expectations regarding when the central bank will eventually lower rates.

On Thursday, the Labor Department is due to release a separate report on producer price inflation in the month of February.

Producer prices are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in February, matching the increase seen in January, while the annual rate of producer price growth is expected to accelerate to 1.2 percent from 0.9 percent.

Reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment are also likely to attract attention in the coming days.