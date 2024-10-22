|
22.10.2024 17:47:34
TreeHouse Foods Expands Waffle, Pancake Products Recall Over Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Risk
(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), Tuesday announced the expansion of voluntary recall of waffle and pancake products due to the potential of listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The announcement was based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.
The impacted products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada, and were sold through most retail shops.
The potential risk could cause serious infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy individuals.
However, no confirmed illness reports have been registered so far.
The company has advised customers to dispose or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit.
Currently, TreeHouse's stock is trading at $39.51, down 1.86 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Treehouse Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.24
|Ausblick: Treehouse Foods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Treehouse Foods IncShs
|35,20
|0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben mehrheitlich nach.