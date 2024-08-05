TreeHouse Foods Posts Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) posted a second quarer net loss from continuing operations of $16.7 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $22.4 million, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.32 compared to profit of $0.39. Adjusted profit per share was $0.29 compared to $0.43. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second quarter was $788.5 million compared to $803.5 million, last year, a decrease of 1.9%. Analysts on average had estimated $783.65 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed 2024 outlook for net sales of $3.43 to $3.50 billion and free cash flow of at least $130 million; and narrowed adjusted EBITDA outlook of $360 to $380 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.