TreeHouse Foods To Be Acquired By Investindustrial In $2.9 Bln All-cash Deal
(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), on Monday, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement it will be acquired by Industrial F&B Investments III Inc. in an all-cash transaction for $2.9 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
Under the agreement, the company shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash and one non-transferable contingent value right or CVR per share.
The cash portion of the deal values the company at about $1.2 billion, representing a 38% premium to its September 26 closing price and a 29% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price as of that date.
JANA Partners LLC, which holds about 10% of TreeHouse Foods' common stock, has agreed to vote in favor of the deal.
Following completion, TreeHouse Foods' stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will become privately held.
The 2014 lawsuit alleges antitrust and unfair competition by Keurig Green Mountain, with potential damages estimated between $719.4 million and $1.5 billion, and remains pending with summary judgment motions fully briefed.
Industrial F&B Investments III Inc. is an investment subsidiary of Investindustrial VIII SCSp, part of an European group of independent investment, holding, and advisory firms.
In the pre-market trading, TreeHouse Foods is 20.04% higher at $22.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.
