Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, will issue its second quarter 2024 earnings release on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on August 6, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

2Q24 Conference Call Date & Time:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734, or internationally 1-412-317-5126, approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 2Q24 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available within 24 hours of the call on the Trex website. The audio replay will be available for 30 days.

About Trex Company, Inc.

