Trex Company Hosts Investor Day in New York

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living products, today hosted its previously announced 2023 Investor Day in New York, NY.

At the event, President and CEO, Bryan Fairbanks laid out the company’s five-year financial targets for organic growth:

For Full Year 2028

Net sales of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

EBITDA doubling to $600 million+

EBITDA margin of improvement of 500 bps to approximately 34%

"As the industry leader, Trex continues to capitalize on its key competitive advantages, namely our unparalleled brand recognition, our exceptional distribution and channel partner network, and our industry-leading, low-cost manufacturing operation. Our five-year growth targets are supported by the ongoing strength of the outdoor living category, accelerated conversion from wood, substantial growth opportunities in railing, as well as expansion of our comprehensive product portfolio that includes fasteners, cladding, and fencing, together with the substantial leverage inherent in the Trex business model,” Mr. Fairbanks noted.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), X (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

