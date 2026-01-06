Eros Resources Aktie

Eros Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZP3 / ISIN: CA8959801009

06.01.2026 11:31:01

Trident Resources Appoints Tim Termuende As Chairman, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - Trident Resources Corp. (ROCK.V, TRDTF) announced Tuesday the appointment of Tim Termuende as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Termuende previously served as a member of the Company's Board. He is currently Executive Chairman and a founding director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

The company noted that Termuende, a professional geologist with over 45 years experience in the mineral exploration industry, was instrumental in its formation through its three-way merger and has been actively involved in the region for over four decades.

According to the Canadian mineral exploration company, Termuende's deep familiarity with the La Ronge Gold Belt, which hosts Trident's high-grade Contact Lake Project, provides it with a significant strategic advantage.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO and Director of Trident Resources, said, "He has a proven track record of value creation and brings extensive technical, operational, investment, and corporate finance experience. Tim adds meaningful perspective as we continue to advance our projects, pursue financing and M&A opportunities.... His leadership will be instrumental as we execute on our exploration programs and prepare for the Company's broader 2026 corporate strategy."

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eros Resources Corp REgistered Shs 1,31 -1,50% Eros Resources Corp REgistered Shs

