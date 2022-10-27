Trinseo Recognized as Champion of Board Diversity by Forum of Executive Women

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, was recognized as a 2022 Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women at its leadership breakfast yesterday. Trinseo is one of 35 of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region celebrated by the Forum for achieving 30 percent or more female representation on their boards.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity,” said Trinseo President and CEO Frank Bozich. "The distinct perspectives and exceptional expertise of the women on our board of directors enrich our deliberation as we fulfill Trinseo’s transformation strategy. Attracting and retaining a diverse team of top talent helps to define who we are and how we live our purpose.”

The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization of nearly 600 women leaders across the Greater Philadelphia region that works to bring together and leverage the influence of professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond.

