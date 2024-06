TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC CFO Christopher Mathieu Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) announced Friday that Christopher Mathieu plans to retire as the Chief Financial Officer, effective as of the close of business on August 9, 2024. He will continue to serve as an advisor through December 31, 2024 to provide a smooth transition.

Mathieu has served as CFO of TriplePoint since July 2019. The Company has initiated a search for a successor to Mathieu and engaged a leading executive search firm.

Prior to joining TriplePoint, Mathieu was a Special Advisor at iCapital Network, Inc., a financial technology platform. From 2016 to 2018, he served as CFO, Treasurer and Secretary of a public-reporting business development company and a closed-end interval fund, and as Managing Director of the alternative asset management firm sponsoring those companies.

Prior to that, Mathieu served as Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of a publicly traded business development company in the venture lending industry and its predecessor funds for more than 10 years.