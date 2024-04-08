|
08.04.2024 14:46:27
Truist Bank's Sheffield Financial And BRP US Renews Retail Financing Partnership In US
(RTTNews) - Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and BRP US, Inc. (BRP) announced Monday the renewal of their long-term retail financing agreement in the U.S., which began in 2009. The renewal reaffirms both parties' dedication to providing competitive financing options to BRP dealers and customers.
Sheffield Financial's retail financing is a proven platform for streamlined financing of BRP powersport products. BRP dealers have access to Sheffield Financial's newest technology, including a mobile-friendly online prequalification and a unique dealer URL and QR code. These tools can seamlessly integrate across various marketing channels, including websites, text messages, emails, showroom hang tags, and more.
BRP customers benefit from a fast online prequalification decision with no impact to their credit, enabling them to effortlessly transition to formal financing, either online or at a BRP dealer.
The agreement renewal between Sheffield Financial and BRP represents a significant milestone in the long-term partnership, setting the stage for continued mutual growth together.
