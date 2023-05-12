|
12.05.2023 23:24:56
TSX Ends Flat After Lackluster Session
(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory around mid morning, and despite losing further ground, recovered to end with a small gain on Friday.
The mood was cautious amid concerns about slowing growth in the U.S. and China.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 2.01 points or 0.01% at 20,419.62. The index, which climbed to 20,492.07 in early trades, touched a low of 20,346.90 around mid afternoon. The index shed about 0.6% in the week.
Technology stocks drifted lower, while shares from utilities, industrials, healthcare and materials sectors posted gains. Energy, financials and consumer sector stocks ended on a mixed note.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) shares soared nearly 11%. The company reported net income of $25.23 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Park Lawn Corporation (PLC.TO) climbed 8.8% after reporting net earnings of $4.58 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Stelco Corporation (STLC.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC.TO), Boyd Group (BYD.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) gained 1.3 to 3.3%.
Air Canada (AC.TO) reported net income of $4 million for the first quarter of 2023, as against net loss of $974 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock gained about 0.5%.
CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) plunged more than 17%. The company has agreed to sell a 20% minority investment in its US wealth management business to a group of institutional investors.
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 2 to 4%.
Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) ended 2.7% down. Onex reported net loss of $2.87 million for the quarter ended March 2023, compared with net income of $1.89 million in the year-ago quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.