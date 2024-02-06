|
06.02.2024 23:19:30
TSX Ends Higher After Cautious Session
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, led by gains in industrials, energy, healthcare and consumer staples sectors. However, the mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of triggers.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 85.85 points or 0.41% at 20,957.74.
RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) gained 2 to 3%.
Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) gained nearly 2%. Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) ended 1.1% up. Boyd Group (BYD.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) also ended notably higher.
FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) ended down 1.7 to 2.4%.
In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada plunged by 14% over a month to $9.2 billion in December, the lowest since October 2020.
The Ivey Business School said the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rose to 56.5 in January, up from 56.3 in December 2023.
