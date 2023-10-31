TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed higher on Tuesday, gaining for a second straight session, thanks to strong buying at several counters in technology and healthcare sectors.

Materials shares fell on weak bullion prices. Utilities sector saw some selling, while shares from the rest of the sectors ended mixed.

In addition to digesting Canadian GDP data and corporate earnings updates, investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 18,928.22 around mid morning, ended the session with a marginal gain of 16.71 points or 0.09% at 18,873.47.

On the economic front, the Canadian GDP is expected to have stagnated in September, according to preliminary data. In August, the economy experienced a stall, revised lower from preliminary estimates of a 0.1% growth rate.

Canadian Utilities (CU.X.TO) soared nearly 10%. Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) climbed 8.4% after reporting third-quarter net earnings of $148 million, as against net loss of $20 million in the year-ago quarter.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) rallied 5.3%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) gained 3.2 to 4%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) moved higher.

Restaurant Brands International, Colliers International, Kinaxis Inc, WSP Global and Constellation Software Inc also ended notably higher.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) tanked 19.6%, sliding for the second consecutive session, with investors choosing to exit the counter amid uncertainty over the future of the company's key Panama copper mine.

Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) ended nearly 1% down. The company reported third quarter net earnings of $145.6 million, compared to $123.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) ended lower by 2.5 to 4%.