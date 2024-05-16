|
16.05.2024 23:39:48
TSX Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks remained subdued for almost the entire duration of the day's session on Thursday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 15.07 points or 0.07% at 22,299.83. The index moved in a narrow range between 22,260.71 and 22,330.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD.TO) soared 18.3% after the company reported a net loss $32.5 million, or $0.21 per share, for the fourth-quarter, compared to a net loss of $74.5 million or $0.49 per share.
Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) zoomed 15.5% reported adjusted net income of $19.3m, or $0.19 per diluted share for the fourth-quarter, compared with an adjusted net income of $14.0m, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.
Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) climbed 11.2%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) ended stronger by 5.4%. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.5 million compared to $29.6 million a year ago.
Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended higher by 3.8%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) also ended notably higher.
WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO) ended down by 5.3%. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) lost 2 to 4%.
Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Boyd Group (BYD.TO) also ended notably lower.
