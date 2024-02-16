|
16.02.2024 23:35:55
TSX Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent recovery that resulted in a good spell in positive territory, the Canadian market pared some gains in the final hour and eventually ended the day's session modestly higher.
With a long weekend ahead, the mood turned cautious towards the end of the session. The Canadian market will remain closed on Monday for Family Day holiday.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a modest gain of 32.92 points or 0.16% at 21,255.61, off the day's high of 21,323.98. The index gained 1.9% in the week.
Communications and materials shares were the prominent gainers. Healthcare and energy stocks too found some support. Technology stocks dropped, tracking Nasdaq.
Ero Copper (ERO.TO) climbed 7.8%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) gained 1 to 3%.
Air Canada (AC.TO) ended 6.5% down. The company reported 2023 fourth-quarter net income of $184 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 compared to a net income of $168 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) drifted down nearly 6%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended 3% down. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) lost 1 to 2%.
On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada rose by 0.3% month-over-month to C$82.9 billion in December 2023, decelerating from a 0.9% decline in the previous month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.