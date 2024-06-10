TSX Ends Modestly Higher; Technology, Resources Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, energy and materials shares. The mood remained cautious with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 62.76 points or 0.29% at 22,069.76 after moving in a very tight range, scaling a low of 21,953.44 and a high of 22,105.69.

Technology stocks Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) climbed 7.1% and 4.4%, respectively. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Energy stocks Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

In the materials sector, Ero Copper (ERO.TO) rallied 5.3%. Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) climbed about 3.4%. Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Filo Mining (FIL.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Communications stocks Telus Corp (T.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) lost 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) dropped 2.75%. Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) both ended lower by about 1.1%.