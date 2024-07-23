TSX Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy and industrials sectors. The mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due on Wednesday, and some crucial U.S. economic data.

The Canadian central bank is widely expected to cut interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% tomorrow.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 58.90 points or 0.26% at 22,813.75, after scaling a low of 22,771.14 and a high of 22,871.13 intraday.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) ended down 1.4 to 3%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also ended notably lower.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) shares ended 0.6% down. The company said it agreed with Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to buyback 8.7 million common shares held by CDPQ at $80.50 per share, for $700 million in total.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) soared 9.4%. goeasy (GSY.TO) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) gained 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Sprott Inc (SII.TO) climbed about 2.2%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2%.