TSX Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday thanks to sustained buying at several counters in healthcare and materials sectors. Real estate, consumer discretionary, utilities, industrials and energy stocks were among the other notable gainers.

The mood remained positive amid optimism several central banks will start cutting rates from the second half of the year.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 194.56 points or 0.89% at 22,107.08, the day's high.

The Healthcare Capped Index climbed nearly 4%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 7.7% and 6.2%, respectively. Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained 1.65% and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) ended higher by 1.1%.

MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), up 9.5%, was the top gainer in the Materials Index. New Gold (NGD.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) gained 6 to 7.5%.

Endeavour Mining Inc (EDV.TO) climbed nearly 7%. The company reported adjusted net earnings of $42 million or $0.17 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to prior year's $14 million or $0.06 per share.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) gained 2 to 4.1%.

Real estate stocks Dream Industrial (DIR.UN.TO), First Capital (FCR.UN.TO), Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) gained 2.2 to 3.3%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) climbed nearly 5%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) gained 2.2 to 2.5%.

Utilities shares Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN.TO), Innergex Renewable (INE.TO), Northland Power (NPI.TO) and Boralex (BLX.TO) ended sharply higher.

Finning International (FTT.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) gained 3 to 5%.