07.02.2024

TTM Technologies Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.34 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $6.02 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $42.97 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $569.04 million from $617.16 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17.34 Mln. vs. $6.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $569.04 Mln vs. $617.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 - $570 Mln

