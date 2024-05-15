Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About Rumours on our Bank's shares

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About Rumours on our Bank's shares

DATE: May 15, 2024

Please find below, disclosures received from our shareholders (BBVA) with regards to the rumours about potential sale of our Bank’s shares which were publised today in some news websites.

‘BBVA’s offer for Banco Sabadell is fully financed with BBVA shares. Any speculation about the sale of a stake in Garanti BBVA to finance the offer is completely baseless and unfounded. Our commitment to Garanti BBVA is absolute.’

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

