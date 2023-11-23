Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DATE: November 22, 2023

Reference: Our Bank’s Public Disclosure dated 31/03/2023 and 21/06/2023

It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosure dated 21/06/2023 that, on its meeting held on March 30, 2023, Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 5 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors and application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on November 15, 2023 in line with the aforementioned resolution with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 3 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 70/1551 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352