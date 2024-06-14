|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
DATE: June 14, 2024
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at “B”, Long-Term Local Currency IDR at “B+” and the outlooks of such IDRs at Positive, on June 13, 2024. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating (VR) to “b+” from “b” and removed it from Rating Watch Positive placed in March 2024. Bank's current ratings are as follows:
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
