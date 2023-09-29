29.09.2023 09:37:59

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

29-Sep-2023 / 08:37 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

 

 

DATE: September 28, 2023

 

 

 

JCR Eurasia Rating, has evaluated the consolidated structure of Türkiye Garanti Bankas A.. (the Bank) in the highest investment level category, affirmed the Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at AAA (tr) and the Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at J1+ (tr) with Stable outlooks on 28 September 2023. On the other hand, the Long-Term International Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Credit Ratings have been affirmed at BBB- and BBB respectively, with Stable outlooks, positioned above the country ceiling. The Banks current ratings are as follows:

 

 

Current Rating

Prior

Long Term National

AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook

AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook

Short Term National

J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook

J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook

Foreign Currency Long Term International

BBB- / Stable Outlook

BBB- / Stable Outlook

Local Currency Long Term International

BBB / Stable Outlook

BBB / Stable Outlook

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 274786
EQS News ID: 1737733

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

