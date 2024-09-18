+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
18.09.2024 09:40:59

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings

18-Sep-2024 / 08:40 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

 

DATE: September 17, 2024

 

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Türkiye’s credit rating from "B+" to "BB-" on September 6, 2024, and changed the rating outlook to Stable. Following this, on 17 September 2024, Fitch upgraded Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs from "B" to "BB-" and from "B+" to "BB-", respectively, also changing the outlook to Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings raised Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating from "b+" to "bb-".

 

Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

 

Fitch (17 September 2024)

Current

Previous

Long Term FC IDR

BB- / Stable Outlook

B / Positive Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

B

Long Term TL IDR

BB- / Stable Outlook

B+ / Positive Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

B

Viability Rating

bb-

b+

Shareholder Support

bb-

b

Long Term Senior unsecured notes

BB-

B

Short Term Senior unsecured notes

B

B

Subordinated notes  

B+

B-

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 347667
EQS News ID: 1990663

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990663&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten