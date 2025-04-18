Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Appointment to the Audit Committee

DATE: April 18, 2025

The Memberships of the Audit Committee have been changed and it was resolved that Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the Member of the Audit Committee to replace Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza at our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 17, 2025. The Audit Committee currently consists of Ebru Ogan Knottnerus and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Garanti BBVA

