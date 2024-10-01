Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: September 30, 2024

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of September 30,2024 are given in the table below

Short Code Underlying asset type Warrant type Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price Long Code Multiplier USDC3009240040.00TGB0000001NA UDGAC.V USDTRY Call 1 341,518 0,00 USDC3009240038.00TGB0000001NA UDGAD.V USDTRY Call 1 341,518 0,00 USDC3009240036.00TGB0000001NA UDGAE.V USDTRY Call 1 341,518 0,00 USDP3009240036.00TGB0000001NA UDGPC.V USDTRY Put 1 341,518 1,85 USDP3009240035.00TGB0000001NA UDGPD.V USDTRY Put 1 341,518 0,85 USDP3009240034.00TGB0000001NA UDGPE.V USDTRY Put 1 341,518 0,00 EUUSXC3009240001.11TGB0000001NA EXGAC.V EURUSD Call 1 11,187 0,30 EUUSXC3009240001.10TGB0000001NA EXGAD.V EURUSD Call 1 11,187 0,64 EUUSXC3009240001.08TGB0000001NA EXGAE.V EURUSD Call 1 11,187 1,32 EUUSXP3009240001.08TGB0000001NA EXGPC.V EURUSD Put 1 11,187 0,00 EUUSXP3009240001.06TGB0000001NA EXGPD.V EURUSD Put 1 11,187 0,00 EUUSXP3009240001.05TGB0000001NA EXGPE.V EURUSD Put 1 11,187 0,00 GBUSXC3009240001.31TGB0000001NA GUGAC.V GBPUSD Call 1 13,401 1,03 GBUSXC3009240001.30TGB0000001NA GUGAD.V GBPUSD Call 1 13,401 1,37 GBUSXC3009240001.28TGB0000001NA GUGAE.V GBPUSD Call 1 13,401 2,05 GBUSXP3009240001.28TGB0000001NA GUGPC.V GBPUSD Put 1 13,401 0,00 GBUSXP3009240001.26TGB0000001NA GUGPD.V GBPUSD Put 1 13,401 0,00 GBUSXP3009240001.25TGB0000001NA GUGPE.V GBPUSD Put 1 13,401 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (MKK) on October 03,2024

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

