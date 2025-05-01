Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
01.05.2025 14:46:22

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

01-May-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

 

DATE: April 30, 2025

 

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of April 30, 2025 are given in the table below.

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGCN.V

USDC3004250037.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03082

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

1,40

UDGCO.V

USDC3004250037.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03090

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,90

UDGCP.V

USDC3004250038.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03108

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,40

UDGCR.V

USDC3004250038.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03116

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGCS.V

USDC3004250039.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03124

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGCT.V

USDC3004250039.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03132

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGCU.V

USDC3004250040.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03140

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGCV.V

USDC3004250040.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03157

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGCY.V

USDC3004250041.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03165

USDTRY

Call

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSF.V

USDP3004250036.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03173

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSG.V

USDP3004250036.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03181

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSH.V

USDP3004250037.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03199

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSI.V

USDP3004250037.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03207

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSJ.V

USDP3004250038.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03215

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,00

UDGSK.V

USDP3004250038.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03223

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,10

UDGSL.V

USDP3004250039.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03231

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

0,60

UDGSM.V

USDP3004250039.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03249

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

1,10

UDGSN.V

USDP3004250040.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03256

USDTRY

Put

1

38,4030

1,60

EXGCL.V

EUUSXC3004250001.02TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03421

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

4,50

EXGCM.V

EUUSXC3004250001.03TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03439

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

4,12

EXGCN.V

EUUSXC3004250001.04TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03447

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

3,74

EXGCO.V

EUUSXC3004250001.05TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03454

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

3,35

EXGCP.V

EUUSXC3004250001.06TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03462

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

2,97

EXGCR.V

EUUSXC3004250001.07TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03470

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

2,58

EXGCS.V

EUUSXC3004250001.08TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03488

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

2,20

EXGCT.V

EUUSXC3004250001.09TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03496

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1373

1,82

EXGSM.V

EUUSXP3004250001.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03504

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSN.V

EUUSXP3004250001.01TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03512

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSO.V

EUUSXP3004250001.02TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03520

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSP.V

EUUSXP3004250001.03TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03538

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSR.V

EUUSXP3004250001.04TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03546

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSS.V

EUUSXP3004250001.05TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03553

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGST.V

EUUSXP3004250001.06TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03561

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

EXGSU.V

EUUSXP3004250001.07TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN03579

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1373

0,00

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 385747
EQS News ID: 2128510

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten