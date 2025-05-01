Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: April 30, 2025

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. with a maturity date of April 30, 2025 are given in the table below.

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGCN.V USDC3004250037.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03082 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 1,40 UDGCO.V USDC3004250037.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03090 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,90 UDGCP.V USDC3004250038.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03108 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,40 UDGCR.V USDC3004250038.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03116 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGCS.V USDC3004250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03124 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGCT.V USDC3004250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03132 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGCU.V USDC3004250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03140 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGCV.V USDC3004250040.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03157 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGCY.V USDC3004250041.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03165 USDTRY Call 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSF.V USDP3004250036.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03173 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSG.V USDP3004250036.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03181 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSH.V USDP3004250037.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03199 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSI.V USDP3004250037.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03207 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSJ.V USDP3004250038.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03215 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,00 UDGSK.V USDP3004250038.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03223 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,10 UDGSL.V USDP3004250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03231 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 0,60 UDGSM.V USDP3004250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03249 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 1,10 UDGSN.V USDP3004250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03256 USDTRY Put 1 38,4030 1,60 EXGCL.V EUUSXC3004250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03421 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 4,50 EXGCM.V EUUSXC3004250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03439 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 4,12 EXGCN.V EUUSXC3004250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03447 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 3,74 EXGCO.V EUUSXC3004250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03454 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 3,35 EXGCP.V EUUSXC3004250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03462 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 2,97 EXGCR.V EUUSXC3004250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03470 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 2,58 EXGCS.V EUUSXC3004250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03488 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 2,20 EXGCT.V EUUSXC3004250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03496 EURUSD Call 1 1,1373 1,82 EXGSM.V EUUSXP3004250001.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03504 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSN.V EUUSXP3004250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03512 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSO.V EUUSXP3004250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03520 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSP.V EUUSXP3004250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03538 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSR.V EUUSXP3004250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03546 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSS.V EUUSXP3004250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03553 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGST.V EUUSXP3004250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03561 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00 EXGSU.V EUUSXP3004250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03579 EURUSD Put 1 1,1373 0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352