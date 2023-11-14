14.11.2023 11:59:56

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
14-Nov-2023 / 10:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

 

 

DATE: November 13, 2023

 

 

 

The fifteenth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 7,9596 .

 

Board Decision Date

30.07.2019

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

7,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bond

Maturity Date

14.02.2030

Maturity (Day)

3653

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSGRAN23013

Starting Date of Sale

12.02.2020

Ending Date of Sale

13.02.2020

Maturity Starting Date

14.02.2020

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

750,000,000

Coupon Number

40

Redemption Date

14.02.2030

Payment Date

14.02.2030

 

Was The Payment Made?                                                 No

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

 

Payment Day

 

Record Date

 

Payment Date

 

 

Interest Rate (%)

 

Interest Rate– Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate – Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

 

Was the Payment Made?

1

14.05.2020

13.05.2020

14.05.2020

3,0534 

12,3833 

12,9703 

22.900.500.00 

TL 

Yes 

2

14.08.2020

13.08.2020

14.08.2020

2,7622 

10,9588 

11,364 

20,716,500.00

TL 

Yes 

3

14.11.2020

13.11.2020

16.11.2020

3,6749 

 14,5798

15,2998 

27,561,749.99 

TL 

Yes 

4

14.02.2021

12.02.2021

15.02.2021

4,8372 

 19,1911

20,617 

36,279,000.00

 TL

Yes 

5

14.05.2021

13.05.2021

14.05.2021

 5,1841

 21,2605

23,0164 

38,880,749,99 

TL 

Yes 

6

14.08.2021

13.08.2021

16.08.2021

5,5352 

 21,9604

23,836 

41,513,999.98 

 TL

Yes 

7

14.11.2021

12.11.2021

15.11.2021

 5,2597

 20,8673

22,5578 

39,447,750.00 

TL 

Yes 

8

14.02.2022

11.02.2022

14.02.2022

4,4319 

 17,583

18,7767 

33,239,249.99 

 TL

Yes 

9

14.05.2022

13.05.2022

16.05.2022

 4,0987

 16,8094

17,899 

30,740,249,99 

TL 

Yes 

10

14.08.2022

12.08.2022

15.08.2022

 4,2870

 17,0084

18,1242 

32,152,500.00 

TL 

Yes 

11

14.11.2022

11.11.2022

14.11.2022

3,7672 

14,9458 

15,8045 

28,254,000.00 

TL 

Yes 

12

14.02.2023

13.02.2023

14.02.2023

 3,0958

12,2822 

12,7919 

23,218,500.00 

TL 

Yes 

13

14.05.2023

12.05.2023

15.05.2023

2,9016 

11,9000

12,4417

21,762,000.00 

TL 

Yes

14

14.08.2023

11.08.2023

14.08.2023

4,0574 

16,0973 

17,0953 

30,430,550.00 

TL 

Yes 

15

14.11.2023

13.11.2023

14.11.2023

 7,9596

31,5788 

 35,0195

 

 

 

16

14.02.2024

13.02.2024

14.02.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

17

14.05.2024

13.05.2024

14.05.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

14.08.2024

13.08.2024

14.08.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

14.11.2024

13.11.2024

14.11.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

14.02.2025

13.02.2025

14.02.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

14.05.2025

13.05.2025

14.05.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

14.08.2025

13.08.2025

14.08.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

14.11.2025

13.11.2025

14.11.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

14.02.2026

13.02.2026

16.02.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

14.05.2026

13.05.2026

14.05.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

14.08.2026

13.08.2026

14.08.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

27

14.11.2026

13.11.2026

16.11.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

28

14.02.2027

12.02.2027

14.02.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

14.05.2027

13.05.2027

14.05.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

14.08.2027

13.08.2027

16.08.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

14.11.2027

12.11.2027

15.11.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

14.02.2028

11.02.2028

14.02.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

14.05.2028

12.05.2028

15.05.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

34

14.08.2028

11.08.2028

14.08.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

14.11.2028

13.11.2028

14.11.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

36

14.02.2029

13.02.2029

14.02.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

37

14.05.2029

11.05.2029

14.05.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

14.08.2029

13.08.2029

14.08.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

14.11.2029

13.11.2029

14.11.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

40

14.02.2030

13.02.2030

14.02.2030

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal/ Maturity Date Payment Amount

14.02.2030

13.02.2030

14.02.2030

 

 

 

750.000.000

TL 

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


