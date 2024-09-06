Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: September 6, 2024

Our Bank’s Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index.. Our Bank applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to obtain the approval for the early redemption of such notes. Following the approval of the BRSA, the early redemption will be conducted on 07.10.2024



Board Decision Date 05.09.2024 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bond Maturity Date 07.10.2029 Maturity (Day) 3651 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915 Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019 Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019 Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 07.10.2029 Payment Date 08.10.2029 Was The Payment Made? No No

