06.09.2024 13:24:23
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: September 6, 2024
Our Bank’s Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index.. Our Bank applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to obtain the approval for the early redemption of such notes. Following the approval of the BRSA, the early redemption will be conducted on 07.10.2024
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|345391
|EQS News ID:
|1983495
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|2,92
|-15,12%
