14.06.2024 11:57:32

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

14-Jun-2024 / 10:57 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of  Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: June 14, 2024

 

The issuance of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 115.393.000 with a maturity of 80 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 14.06.2024 .
 

Board Decision Date

03.11.2022

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

50,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Overseas

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Structured Bond

Maturity Date

02.09.2024

Maturity (Day)

80

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN01HB5

Starting Date of Sale

12.06.2024

Ending Date of Sale

13.06.2024

Maturity Starting Date

14.06.2024

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

115.393.000

Coupon Number

1

Redemption Date

02.09.2024

Payment Date

02.09.2024

 

Was The Payment Made?                                 No

No

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


