Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
21.11.2025 17:28:05
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management
DATE: November 21, 2025
Mr. Aydin Güler currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Treasury has decided to leave his position. Mr. Kemal Atil Özus will assume these responsibilities and shall become the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Treasury subject to completion of mandatory legal procedures and obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|409116
|EQS News ID:
|2234482
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
17:28
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Loan Agreement Signed with ICO (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary (EQS Group)
|
06.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Blue Biodiversity Bond Abroad (EQS Group)
|
31.10.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)