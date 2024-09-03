|
03.09.2024 11:23:52
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: September 3, 2024
The issuance of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 49.735.000 with a maturity of 62 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 03.09.2024 .
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|344518
|EQS News ID:
|1980597
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|2,92
|-15,12%
