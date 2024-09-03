Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: September 3, 2024

The issuance of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 49.735.000 with a maturity of 62 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 03.09.2024 .



Board Decision Date 03.11.2022 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 50,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Bond Maturity Date 04.11.2024 Maturity (Day) 62 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01I60 Starting Date of Sale 29.08.2024 Ending Date of Sale 02.09.2024 Maturity Starting Date 03.09.2024 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 49.735.000 Coupon Number 1 Redemption Date 04.11.2024 Payment Date 04.11.2024 Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Date Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was The Payment Made? 1 04.11.2024 01.11.2024 04.11.2024 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount 04.11.2024 01.11.2024 04.11.2024 49,735,000

