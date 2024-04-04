04.04.2024 10:16:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Registration of the Capital Ceiling Validity Period and Increase Of Authorized Capital

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
04-Apr-2024 / 09:16 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

DATE: April 03, 2024

 

 

 

The Bank’s Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, which was held on March 27, 2024, was registered by Istanbul Trade Registery Office.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


