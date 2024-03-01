01.03.2024 19:27:49

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
01-March-2024 / 18:27 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

DATE: March 01, 2024

 

 

At our Bank’s Board of Directors meeting dated March 01, 2024, it was resolved that Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2024 accounting period according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders’ approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

