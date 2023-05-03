Turning Point Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022

Total consolidated net sales increased 0.1% to $101.0 million Zig-Zag Products net sales decreased by 8.3% due to anticipated reduction of trade inventory during the quarter Stoker’s Products net sales increased by 6.2% Creative Distribution Solutions net sales increased by 8.0%

Gross profit decreased 6.1% to $48.6 million

Net income decreased 30.9% to $7.6 million

Adjusted net income decreased 18.1% to $11.9 million (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to net income)

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17.7% to $20.8 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $0.41 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.62 compared to $0.55 and $0.71 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

Graham Purdy, President and CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by our first quarter operating results which fell within our expectations. The Zig-Zag segment had an anticipated inventory reduction with certain wholesale customers but saw strong performance from the alternative channel and the roll-out of CLIPPER lighters. With the adjustment in trade inventory, Zig-Zag is now well-positioned to demonstrate growth for the balance of the year. Stoker’s had a solid quarter of performance as the value proposition of Stoker’s MST and looseleaf led to another quarter of market share gains. We opportunistically purchased another $13.9 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes during the first quarter while maintaining a strong cash balance. We are currently maintaining our annual guidance as we focus on executing against our plan for the balance of the year.”

Zig-Zag Products Segment (42% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales decreased 8.3% to $41.9 million. TPB’s Canadian and other smoking accessories businesses saw strong growth during the quarter. This was offset by anticipated declines in the U.S. rolling papers and wraps businesses which were impacted by reduction of trade inventory during the quarter. For the first quarter, total Zig-Zag Products segment volume decreased 8.6%, while price / mix increased 0.3%.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit decreased 15.0% to $22.4 million. Gross margin declined 420 basis points to 53.5% driven primarily by product mix including the decline of higher margin U.S. rolling paper and wraps products and contribution of CLIPPER lighters which operates at lower gross profit margins.

"Zig-Zag papers and wraps demonstrated solid results in-light of planned inventory reduction with certain customers. Our e-commerce business had another quarter of double-digit growth as we continue to build our presence in the alternative channel,” said Purdy. "The acceptance of CLIPPER lighters within the trade remains encouraging and sets up well for increased penetration going forward.”

Stoker’s Products Segment (33% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, Stoker’s Products net sales increased 6.2% to $33.7 million on high single-digit growth of MST and low-single digit growth of loose-leaf chewing tobacco. For the first quarter, total Stoker’s Products segment volume increased 0.3%, while price / mix increased 5.9%.

For the quarter, the Stoker’s Products segment gross profit increased 10.1% to $19.5 million. Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 57.8% due to MST pricing gains.

"Stoker’s saw another quarter of solid performance with strong market share gains in both the MST and loose-leaf chewing tobacco categories as its value proposition continues to resonate with consumers,” continued Purdy.

Performance Measures in the First Quarter

First quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses were $30.8 million compared to $32.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

$0.1 million of ERP / CRM duplicative system costs compared to $0.3 million of ERP / CRP scoping expenses in the previous year

$0.7 million of stock options, restricted stock and incentive expense compared to $1.2 million in the year-ago period

$0.2 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses compared to $1.1 million in the year-ago period

$0.0 million of transaction expenses as compared to $0.4 million in the year-ago period

$0.0 million of restructuring costs as compared to $1.3 million in the year-ago period

Total gross debt as of March 31, 2023 was $398.6 million. The corresponding net debt (total gross debt less cash) at March 31, 2023 was $293.8 million. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $128.4 million, comprised of $104.8 million in cash and $23.6 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $13.9 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2024.

The Company recorded an impairment charge of $4.9 million during the quarter related to a minority investment in a development stage venture.

2023 Outlook

At this time, the Company is maintaining its previous expectation of full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be $88 to $94 million.

Creative Distribution Solutions ("CDS”) (25% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, CDS (formerly the Company’s "NewGen” segment) net sales were $25.4 million, gross was $6.8 million, and gross margin was 26.6%.

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Statements Follow:

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 100,956 $ 100,894 Cost of sales 52,339 49,100 Gross profit 48,617 51,794 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 30,775 32,565 Operating income 17,842 19,229 Interest expense, net 4,010 5,196 Investment loss (gain) 4,799 (78 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (777 ) - Income before income taxes 9,810 14,111 Income tax expense 2,468 3,340 Consolidated net income 7,342 10,771 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (255 ) (227 ) Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 7,597 $ 10,998 Basic income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Diluted income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.41 $ 0.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,531,414 18,257,695 Diluted 20,669,152 21,749,510 Supplemental disclosures of statements of income information: Excise tax expense $ 5,024 $ 5,709 FDA fees $ 195 $ 124

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash $ 104,801 $ 106,403 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $101 in 2023 and $114 in 2022 8,584 8,377 Inventories 113,738 119,915 Other current assets 19,961 22,959 Total current assets 247,084 257,654 Property, plant, and equipment, net 24,364 22,788 Deferred income taxes 8,069 8,443 Right of use assets 11,722 12,465 Deferred financing costs, net 256 282 Goodwill 136,253 136,253 Other intangible assets, net 82,821 83,592 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 28,710 27,980 Other assets 20,647 22,649 Total assets $ 559,926 $ 572,106 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,390 $ 8,355 Accrued liabilities 25,932 33,001 Other current liabilities 20 20 Total current liabilities 36,342 41,376 Notes payable and long-term debt 393,578 406,757 Lease liabilities 10,072 10,593 Total liabilities 439,992 458,726 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; 19,901,989 issued shares and 17,585,529 outstanding shares at March 31, 2023, and 19,801,623 issued shares and 17,485,163 outstanding shares at December 31, 2022 199 198 Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Additional paid-in capital 113,477 113,242 Cost of repurchased common stock (2,316,460 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (78,093 ) (78,093 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,234 ) (2,393 ) Accumulated earnings 85,133 78,691 Non-controlling interest 1,452 1,735 Total stockholders' equity 119,934 113,380 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 559,926 $ 572,106

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 7,342 $ 10,771 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on extinguishment of debt (777 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant, and equipment (6 ) 1 Depreciation expense 776 871 Amortization of other intangible assets 771 463 Amortization of deferred financing costs 626 645 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 299 (34 ) Stock compensation expense 743 1,159 Noncash lease income (14 ) (5 ) Loss (gain) on investments 4,897 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (216 ) (2,958 ) Inventories 6,173 (18,258 ) Other current assets 2,639 1,081 Other assets (2,895 ) 382 Accounts payable 2,051 22,101 Accrued liabilities and other (7,025 ) (3,165 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,384 $ 13,040 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (2,435 ) $ (2,787 ) Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits - (8,468 ) Proceeds on the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 1 Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,432 ) $ (11,254 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchased Convertible Senior Notes $ (13,002 ) $ - Proceeds from call options 33 - Payment of dividends (1,052 ) (1,022 ) Exercise of options 357 245 Redemption of performance restricted stock units (889 ) (1,141 ) Common stock repurchased - (10,622 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (14,553 ) $ (12,540 ) Net decrease in cash $ (1,601 ) $ (10,754 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash $ (1 ) $ (3 ) Cash, beginning of period: Unrestricted 106,403 128,320 Restricted 4,929 15,155 Total cash at beginning of period 111,332 143,475 Cash, end of period: Unrestricted 104,801 126,045 Restricted 4,929 6,673 Total cash at end of period $ 109,730 $ 132,718

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance.

We define "EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Net Income” as net income excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Diluted EPS” as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Gross Profit: as gross profit excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Operating Income” as operating income excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures.

Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 7,597 $ 10,998 Add: Interest expense, net 4,010 5,196 Gain on extinguishment of debt (777 ) - Income tax expense 2,468 3,340 Depreciation expense 776 871 Amortization expense 771 463 EBITDA $ 14,845 $ 20,868 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Corporate restructuring (a) - 1,332 ERP/CRM (b) 138 330 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c) 743 1,159 Transactional expenses (d) 4 425 FDA PMTA (e) 158 1,139 Non-cash asset impairment (f) 4,897 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,785 $ 25,253 (a) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance. (b) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units ("PRSUs"). (d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA"). (f) Represents impairment of investment assets.

Schedule B Turning Point Brands Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP EPS $ 7,597 $ 0.41 $ 10,998 $ 0.55 Gain on extinguishment of debt (a) (582 ) (0.03 ) - - Corporate restructuring (b) - - 1,017 0.05 ERP/CRM (c) 103 0.00 252 0.01 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (d) 556 0.03 885 0.04 Transactional expenses (e) 3 0.00 324 0.01 FDA PMTA (f) 118 0.01 869 0.04 Non-cash asset impairment (g) 3,665 0.18 - - Tax (expense) benefit (h) 415 0.02 152 0.01 Adjusted $ 11,876 $ 0.62 $ 14,497 $ 0.71 Totals may not foot due to rounding (a) Represents gain on extinguishment of debt tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (b) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance, tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (c) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (d) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (e) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (f) Represents costs associated with applications related to the FDA PMTA tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (g) Represents impairment of investment assets tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (h) Represents adjustment from quarterly tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 23% in 2023 and 2022.

Schedule C Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Consolidated Zig-Zag Products Stoker's Products Creative Distribution Solutions 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 100,956 $ 100,894 $ 41,887 $ 45,672 $ 33,662 $ 31,703 $ 25,407 $ 23,519 Gross profit $ 48,617 $ 51,794 $ 22,390 $ 26,343 $ 19,465 $ 17,686 $ 6,762 $ 7,765 Operating income $ 17,842 $ 19,229 $ 13,641 $ 18,737 $ 14,563 $ 13,506 $ 261 $ 678 Adjustments: Corporate restructuring - 1,332 - - - - - - Transactional expenses 4 425 - - - - - - FDA PMTA 158 1,139 - - - - - - Adjusted operating income $ 18,004 $ 22,125 $ 13,641 $ 18,737 $ 14,563 $ 13,506 $ 261 $ 678

