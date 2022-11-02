|
02.11.2022 21:15:00
Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 16, 2022.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005013/en/
