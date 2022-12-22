TurnOnGreen Completes Public Access Charging Project in Sonora, CA

Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”), announced today that it had completed the installation of four public access charging stations located at 975 Morning Star Drive in Sonora, CA. Through a site licensing partnership with the Sunrise Hills Commercial Association, TurnOnGreen will install, operate, and maintain electric vehicle ("EV”) charging infrastructure that will provide EV charging services to the businesses, residents, and visitors of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code on each EV charger.

The city of Sonora is a premier California tourist destination located in the heart of Tuolumne County, 60 miles from Yosemite National Park and 130 miles from San Francisco. According to the Tuolumne County 2019-2020 Annual Report, the county generated over $250 million in direct travel spending annually between 2017 and 2020.

"We are committed to establishing a charging footprint with geographic relevance and value,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. "The City of Sonora is located along a key tourism corridor that links major metropolitan areas in Northern California with Yosemite National Park. Providing EV charging solutions to this region is critical to accommodate the thousands of hybrid and all-electric vehicles that flock to this area each year.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s ultra-fast charging station products, charging management software, and network services allow EV drivers to easily activate a charging session. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

"TurnOnGreen is committed to providing the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County with affordable EV charging solutions that will help the region accommodate e-mobility tourism and increase overall tourism revenue,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "TurnOnGreen’s subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, has been a local business in the City of Sonora for over ten years. We are thrilled to help the County expand its EV charging footprint.”

According to the California Energy Commission ("CEC”) and the California Air Resources Board, 42% of the Nation’s EVs have been sold in California, with annual EV sales in the State exceeding 250,000 units in 2021 and projected to exceed 300,000 in 2022. According to the CEC, EVs represent 18% of the overall market share in California.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

TurnOnGreen designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

