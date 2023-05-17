TurnOnGreen Expands North American EV Charging Network Across Multiple Hotel Properties

Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”), announced today that it has completed the installation and activation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at 18 hotels across North America, further expanding the Company's EV charging network to address the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle market. The projects feature multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code displayed on each EV charger.

The new installations distributed across North America include the following locations:

Best Western Chateau Granville - Vancouver, Canada

Best Western Clock Tower Inn - Billings, MT

Best Western Iowa/Lake Charles East - Iowa, LA

Ravel Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham - New York, NY

Hilton Garden Inn - Rockford, IL

"We are working closely with the Best Western Hotels and Resorts Membership as an endorsed supplier to provide each property access to affordable custom EV charging solutions,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. "The demand for EV charging at hotels is high and is soon becoming an amenity that every hotel must offer to remain competitive. Every hotel has unique needs that must be addressed to complete installations affordably and efficiently.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s electric vehicle charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

"TurnOnGreen is working to expand our charging footprint across North America with strategic partners in multiple industries.” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on providing affordable charging solutions to the sectors that have the highest need with the most growth potential.”

According to the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), 42% of the Nation’s EVs were sold in California, with annual EV sales in the State exceeding 250,000 units in 2021 and projected to exceed 300,000 in 2022. According to the CEC, EVs represent 18% of the overall market share in CA.

According to a PwC analysis, the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market is positioned to expand from to a $100 billion industry by 2040, at a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth of the EVSE market will support the estimated 27 million Electric Vehicles that will be on the road by 2030, according to PwC research projections.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

TurnOnGreen designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com

