Turnstone Biologics To Cut 60% Jobs, Plans Restructuring; CFO Resigns; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) shares were gaining around 4 percent in pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the company on Friday announced a strategic prioritization of its pipeline, and a workforce reduction of around 60%. The company also announced that Venkat Ramanan will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer.

With the initiatives, the company aims to focus resources on the continued advancement of its Phase 1 program, TIDAL-01.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company developing selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte or Selected TIL therapy said the restructuring initiatives align with its near-term goals, and the anticipated cost savings are expected to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

Under the company's planned changes to its learship team, Wendy Worcester, current Vice President of Finance, will assume responsibility of the Finance function as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer.

Saryah Azmat has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Ines Verdon, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, is assuming leadership of all clinical activities. Michael Burgess is retiring as Interim Chief Medical Officer and will continue to serve as a member of the Turnstone Board of Directors.

Michael Fitch has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and will oversee all manufacturing and technical operations activities.

Vijay Chiruvolu Interim Chief Technology Officer, has completed his agreed to term of service with Turnstone and is moving into a strategic advisory role for the Company.

The company said it will direct resources towards advancing the development of its clinical program, TIDAL-01, over other preclinical pipeline assets.

TIDAL-01 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials including patients with colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and uveal melanoma.

The firm expects to provide a clinical update in the first half of 2025.

Sammy Farah, Turnstone's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Following a comprehensive evaluation of our business operations, we have decided to prioritize our pipeline and sharpen our clinical focus.... We expect these changes will extend our cash runway by three additional quarters, further enabling us to build upon our encouraging initial Phase 1 data, which demonstrated the potential of our Selected TILs in high unmet need solid tumors and potentially generate near-term value for our shareholders, while continuing to shape a strong company for the future."

