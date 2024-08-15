Twenty US Foods Drivers Inducted Into 2024 International Foodservice Distributors Truck Driver Hall of Fame

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that 20 US Foods drivers were named to the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame class of 2024. The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame program recognizes the foodservice industry’s top drivers for their exceptional safety record and longevity of service and is considered a highly coveted honor for truck drivers in the industry. Each driver will be honored at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference on Sept. 22-25, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 20 US Foods 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees, are:

Gregory Allen: Fairburn, Ga., 33 years of service

Randall Barrett: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service

Larry Boyer: Fort Mill, S.C., 34 years of service

Russell Brocato: Buffalo, N.Y., 25 years of service

Kurt Decker: Tampa, Fla., 46 years of service

Dave Dolan: Tampa, Fla., 45 years of service

Michael Duncan: Fairburn, Ga., 32 years of service

Vencent Garrett: Fairburn, Ga., 32 years of service

James Gouch: Norcross, Ga., 30 years of service

Leroy Harrison: Charlotte, N.C., 29 years of service

James Hayes: Fairburn, Ga., 28 years of service

Ryan Henderson: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service

Jason Kenny: Buffalo, N.Y., 25 years of service

Curtis Kimbell: Spokane, Wash., 29 years of service

Gregory McGill: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service

Billy Mitchell: Fairburn, Ga., 28 years of service

Marcus Sanders: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service

Orlando Smith: Fort Mill, S.C., 30 years of service

Richard Turner: Fairburn, Ga., 37 years of service

John Wilson: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service

"At US Foods, we are deeply committed to a culture of safety, and we are very proud of the 20 exceptional US Foods drivers who are being honored for their dedication to safety,” said Dave Flitman, CEO of US Foods. "Our valued drivers play a critically important role in supporting our customers on and off the road with safety and service top of mind. All of us at US Foods are thrilled to celebrate this exciting honor with them.”

Only truck drivers with the best safety records and longevity of service are eligible for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and no moving violations within the last five years. Since 2018, IFDA has inducted 68 US Foods drivers into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

"IFDA is honored to acknowledge these US Foods professional truck drivers who are as dedicated to safety as they are to serving their customers with the food and supplies they need to succeed,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. "The IFDA Hall of Fame is a celebrated recognition of the skills and commitment to safety they bring to their profession every day, and we are honored to celebrate their accomplishments.”

As part of the company’s safety strategy, US Foods employs rigorous practices, technology and trainings to help ensure the safety of the more than 6,500 drivers who operate its fleet. To learn more about US Foods' commitments to safety, visit the company's Corporate Social Responsibility website at usfoods.com/sustainability.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the $382 billion foodservice distribution industry. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply of food and products to more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. daily. For more information, visit www.ifdaonline.org.

