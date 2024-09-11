|
Two Delta Planes Collide On Taxiway At Atlanta Airport In Georgia
(RTTNews) - Officials are investigating an incident involving a collision between a Delta Air Lines (DAL) plane and an Endeavor Air flight, a subsidiary of Delta, on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m., when Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350, was taxiing for departure to Tokyo, Japan. Its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, a Bombardier CRJ900 craft, which was bound for Lafayette, Louisiana.
"You know I just noticed that the tail on the RJ is missing," an air traffic controller said, according to audio archives from LiveATC.net. "So Endeavor 5526, hold your position, and do you require any immediate assistance?"
"No immediate assistance," a pilot replied. "We'll need a tow, though."
The Airbus had 221 passengers onboard, while the regional jet carried 56 passengers, according to the Associated Press. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Delta later issued a statement saying it has "worked with each customer… to provide accommodation on alternate aircraft scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon. We apologize to our customers for the experience."
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced an investigation into the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board will also conduct its own investigation.
Delta said that it would fully cooperate with the investigations and move both planes to maintenance hangars.
