Two University Clients Expand Knightscope Contracts

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two expansion contracts for university clients in Louisiana and New Jersey. One of the best ways to gauge the overall health and performance of a company is by watching its existing clients – especially those that broaden the use of one’s products and services. The benefits of such expansions include shorter sales cycles, higher more efficient close rates and optimized cost-to-serve.

LOUISIANA

A university police department in Louisiana subscribed to the Knightscope Emergency Management System ("KEMS”) software that will monitor the status and activity of the 11 K1 Blue Light Towers spread across the campus. KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications whenever a help button is pressed for an added measure of safety. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability.

NEW JERSEY

One of Knightscope’s largest university clients in New Jersey with almost 300 Emergency Communication Devices ("ECDs”) expanded the scope of their agreement, adding a Full-Service Maintenance Plan ("FSMP”) to cover all Blue Light Towers and E-Phones on campus. When coupled with KEMS, the FSMP ensures the highest levels of reliability and ‘up-time’ for these critical points of communication needed to summon help in a time of crisis or distress.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND IN BALTIMORE

X9 Intelligence, a Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”), is hosting the Robot Roadshow in Baltimore, MD, on July 26, 2024, from 10am – 2pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate-controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

