25.01.2024 15:49:14
Tyson Foods Launches New Food Production Plant In Kentucky
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) on Thursday announced the launch of its new $355 million, 400,000-square-foot food production plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The facility is set to enhance the company's bacon production capabilities, introducing new bacon flavors, cuts, and products such as fully cooked bacon.
It aims to produce two million pounds of premium quality Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon retail products and bacon for food service per week.
The new plant is expected to assist the company in meeting current and future demands in this category and is projected to generate nearly 450 new jobs in southcentral Kentucky.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear commended the opening, stating that it signifies a significant advancement in the state's 'economic development and job creation efforts.'
The company emphasized that the design of the facility prioritizes the safety and well-being of team members, incorporating high-tech robots to handle physically demanding tasks.
