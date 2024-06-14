Tyson Foods Suspends CFO After Alcohol-related Arrest

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) said that it has suspended its chief financial officer, John Randal Tyson, after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The company appointed Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

John Tyson, who is the great-grandson of the founder, was taken into custody by University of Arkansas police on Thursday morning and was subsequently released approximately nine hours later upon paying a $1,105 bond, several media reported.

According to the reports, Tyson had been previously arrested for suspected public intoxication and trespassing in November 2022, following an incident where he entered a woman's home and fell asleep in her bed.