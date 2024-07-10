|
10.07.2024 05:22:35
Tyson Foods To Sell Vienna, Georgia Poultry Complex To House Of Raeford Farms
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) said it agreed to sell its Vienna, Georgia poultry complex to House of Raeford Farms, as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its plant network.
The company noted that it will maintain its commitment to fulfilling customer orders from other production sites. House of Raeford Farms plans to continue poultry processing operations at the complex using the current workforce and grower network.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approval by U.S. regulators.
