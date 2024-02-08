08.02.2024 09:00:13

u-blox achieves record automotive project wins in 2023 thanks to automated driving

Thalwil, Switzerland – February 8, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced recent new project wins with major automotive customers in the Asia-Pacific region enabling more than USD 100 million expected revenue over time from 2026. The selection of u-blox as a partner underscores its technology leadership in positioning solutions for automated driving. 

The forthcoming vehicle models produced by different car makers will incorporate u-blox's high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) F9 platform. The platform includes key features vital in autonomous driving applications such as positioning with decimeter-level accuracy, which enables reliable lane identification and lane-level guidance required for automated driving.

The recent successes come in addition to other project wins earlier in 2023 and highlight u-blox's leadership in shaping the future of sustainable and connected mobility. u-blox's cutting-edge technology and expertise are instrumental in accelerating the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles. The use of dedicated GNSS positioning solutions for advanced driving assistance will reach an attach rate of more than 32% in 2030*,anincrease from 10% in 2023. GNSS-based positioning complements other sensors’ perception capability to enable hands-free driving in a growing number of scenarios.

Stephan Zizala, CEO at u-blox, said: “Leading car makers trust u-blox’s positioning technology and expertise for their most advanced automated driving projects. We are proud and encouraged by the value we create with our innovations."

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. 

