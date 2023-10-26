u-blox AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

u-blox AG: u-blox reaches a milestone with the sale of 25 million LTE-M modules



26.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST





u-blox reaches a milestone with the sale of 25 million LTE-M modules

The shipment of 25 million of LTE-M cellular modules reflects the trust customers place in u-blox technology.

Thalwil, Switzerland – October 26, 2023 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is proud to announce that it just sold its 25 millionth LTE-M cellular module.

The first u-blox LTE-M module, the u-blox SARA-R4, was announced in 2016 and secured all required regulatory and MNO certifications by 2017. Since then, u-blox’s LTE-M cellular modules have played a pivotal role in a broad spectrum of applications, such as aftermarket telematics, metering, utility, industrial automation, monitoring, as well as asset tracking and management.

Being one of the first to launch LTE-M modules and the fastest to ramp up mass-market adoption speaks volumes about the quality and resilience of u-blox’s technology. Our continuous efforts have empowered users to achieve reliable and efficient IoT connectivity innovations.

u-blox’s portfolio of LTE-M modules is designed to address a wide array of both established and emerging applications and use cases. Its leading solutions continue to evolve, becoming smaller, more cost-effective, and increasingly power efficient. In parallel, the market for LTE-M modules in aftermarket telematics, connected healthcare, and asset tracking is experiencing rapid growth.

“LTE-M was the first 4G technology optimized to meet power consumption, performance, and cost requirements for many important industrial IoT applications. We are proud of our industry leadership role as the module provider bringing LTE-M products from an initial concept to a globally adopted solution,” says Stephan Zizala, u-blox CEO. “We have earned the trust of our customers and we will also enable their future innovations with our market-shaping cellular modules.”

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com