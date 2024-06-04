u-blox launches comprehensive Bluetooth Angle-of-Arrival solution to enable reliable indoor asset tracking

Thalwil, Switzerland – June 4, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced u-locate, a complete indoor positioning solution, offering the optimal combination of accuracy, cost and power consumption. Based on Bluetooth LE AoA (Angle-of-Arrival), u-locate delivers positioning accuracy levels down to 10 centimeters while ensuring extended tag battery lifetimes at an affordable price point.

u-locate’s advanced AoA positioning algorithms deliver market-leading accuracy while reducing the cost of tracking assets, enabling a wider range of use cases. The combination of Bluetooth 5.1 technology with the optimized antenna configuration of u-locate delivers exceptional levels of positioning accuracy. The u-locate solution scales easily as the end-user installation grows, and futureproofing is underpinned with OTA (over-the-air) software updates ensuring continuous access to new features and updates.

The flexible solution can be tailored according to the needs of the application, and consists of a positioning middleware (u-locateHub), a positioning engine (u-locateEngine), anchor points (u-locateAnchor) and tags (u-locateTag). It can be complemented with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) products from u-blox, to guarantee seamless indoor and outdoor localization.

u-locateHub complies with the omloxTM global interoperability standard and its well-documented API platform contains various APIs, supporting integration with multiple vendor solutions.

“We are delighted that u-blox is entering the omlox ecosystem, by adopting the standard into u-locate, its new RTLS solution for indoor positioning systems,” says Dr. Matthias Joest, Committee leader for omlox. “omlox is the world’s first locating standard. It specifies flexible locating solutions that allow customers to benefit from lower integration costs, while ensuring future-proof setups. Having u-blox – recognized leader in locating technologies – as member and supporter of omlox, is a huge benefit for our fast-growing ecosystem.”

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything.

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com