Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 09:16:13

u-blox takes an important step forward and publishes its Sustainability Report for 2023 in accordance with the GRI Standards

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
u-blox takes an important step forward and publishes its Sustainability Report for 2023 in accordance with the GRI Standards

14.03.2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland –14 March 2024u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has taken an important step forward on its sustainability program and published today its 2023 Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Sustainability is an integral part of u-blox strategy. Reporting in accordance with GRI Standards is an important step for u-blox as it helps to efficiently inform about u-blox’s sustainability activities and approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities.

Based on a materiality assessment, u-blox has identified a roadmap to reach its targets based on five focus areas: 

  • Business Ethics, Privacy, and Data Security
  • People and Communities
  • Environmental Responsibility
  • Responsible Supply Chain
  • u-blox Innovations

u-blox has set specific environmental, social, and governance short, medium, and long-term targets based on measurable performance indicators for each pillar.

u-blox estimates that its technologies positively impact 13 out of 17 UN SDGs. The company added a new pillar and target to its sustainability strategy in 2023 to shape the social and environmental impact of its innovations. Consequently, u-blox has set a target to assess their product portfolio of modules and chips for their contribution to the SDGs by the end of 2025.

Stephan Zizala, Chief Executive Officer of u-blox, commented: “Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and applications contributing to sustainability are major growth drivers for u-blox. We are fortunate to be able to create solutions that make the world a better place. The u-blox Sustainability Report for 2023 shows our contribution and our measurable targets for a more sustainable future.”

The u-blox Sustainability Report for 2023 is accessible online here

 

For further information, please contact:

Sustainability

Gitte Jensen

Phone: +41 44 722 74 86

gitte.jensen@u-blox.com

Investor Relations

Rafael Duarte

Phone: +41 79 966 89 12

rafael.duarte@u-blox.com

Media

Natacha Seitz

Phone: +41 76 436 07 88

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com


 

About u-blox 

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. 

(www.ublox.com)  

Join us on social media – X, Facebook,  YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858479

 
End of News EQS News Service

1858479  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu u-blox AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

u-blox AG 73,80 -0,94% u-blox AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX ist höher in den Donnerstagshandel eingestiegen, gibt die Gewinne aber wieder ab. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen